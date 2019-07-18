Highland Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB); As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 7.24 million shares traded or 39.50% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,228 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 45,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 31,685 shares to 130,405 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 25,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 133 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 16,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.06% or 22,671 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability has 1.29% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 91,186 shares. California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 0.63% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bronson Point Ltd Liability Company invested in 50,000 shares. Zacks Investment holds 88,081 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.66% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Polygon Mngmt stated it has 20,500 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cambrian Cap Partnership stated it has 71,784 shares or 10.41% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 22,044 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc invested in 0.11% or 21,483 shares. 48,808 were accumulated by Old Bank In.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (Put) (NYSE:BIO) by 11,020 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

