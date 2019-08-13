Highland Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV); Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 482,414 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 73,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 119,536 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 192,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 467,920 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart: Is This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 76,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 22,089 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 9,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Btim reported 0.31% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 18 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America owns 172,478 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 140,560 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Carlson Limited Partnership has 901,823 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.06% or 732,369 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7.98M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Td Asset Mgmt holds 18,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 312,468 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 53,412 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $198.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76 million for 20.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 12,076 shares. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 121 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 7,766 shares. Barr E S & Company reported 101,153 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 19,591 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 3,950 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 13,486 shares. Scott And Selber holds 1.34% or 40,386 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 32,664 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signaturefd reported 207 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 32,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 50,018 shares. Colonial Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hennessy Advisors owns 63,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.