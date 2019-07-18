Highland Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Fortinet (FTNT); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Franklin Resources Has Decreased Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 1.29 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947.83M, down from 21.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.35M shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boyar Asset reported 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24.50 million shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 4.52% or 941,232 shares. Sonata Cap Group Inc Inc holds 0.27% or 6,690 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities holds 1.79 million shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 43,117 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 36,732 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,487 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 4.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Grand Jean Capital Management has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 213,190 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). House Limited Liability Co accumulated 215,500 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Fortinet Inc (FTNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.