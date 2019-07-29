Highland Capital Management LP Increased Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $504,000; Basswood Capital Management Has Raised Its Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Position by $1.79 Million; Share Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 661,013 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 347,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 5,873 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 1.11M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 482,702 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 452,460 shares. Amer Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 115,826 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Invesco invested in 0.03% or 1.25 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 29,900 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 15,861 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,990 shares stake. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 42,405 shares in its portfolio. 383,269 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ww Asset has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Barr E S holds 0.67% or 101,153 shares. Regions Fin Corp stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 490,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01M shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 46,796 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,594 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 6,710 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). First Manhattan Co owns 38,073 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Northern Trust has 77,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Essex Investment Communications Ltd Liability owns 22,591 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 51 shares. Amer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 4,416 shares. Cutler Capital Management Llc stated it has 220,865 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,468 shares.