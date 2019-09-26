Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Roper Technologies (Put) (ROP) by $6.41 Million; Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Element Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $5.56 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 436.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 101,139 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 124,284 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 23,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 1.69 million shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (Put) (ROP) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $356.21. About 446,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Llc owns 673 shares. 16,406 were reported by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Torray Ltd Liability Com reported 60,873 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The has 733,457 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability holds 25,990 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 904,254 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Trust owns 2,434 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0.49% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 1.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Rmb Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Plante Moran Advisors Llc invested in 0.02% or 166 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baron Funds Commentary: Finding Secular Growth Stocks in Industrials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 1.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) (BF-B) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,162 shares to 9,429 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 8,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,953 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).