Highland Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $2.39 Million; Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Holder Prudential Plc Has Increased Holding by $29.08 Million

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 646,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.22M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.12M, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Trinseo S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 222,674 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $373.03. About 168,063 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,500 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il invested in 690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 5,914 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 5,811 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP owns 9,771 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 3.38% or 103,306 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc, Washington-based fund reported 417,914 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 151,878 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 39,993 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,440 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 7,460 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 8,996 shares. Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 44,063 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 30.48 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Conley Jason, worth $1.54M. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by Crisci Robert. Stipancich John K sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5.

