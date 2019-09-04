Highland Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $833,000 as Shares Rose; Reliance Trust Upped Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $421,152

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 4.39M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.78. About 1.02M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,379 shares to 12,451 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,353 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etft (SCHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 135,433 shares. 10 accumulated 30,110 shares. Macquarie invested in 55,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 105,953 shares. 7,237 were reported by Rampart Communications Llc. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50,229 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 56,584 shares. 11,243 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 1,954 shares. 200 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy). Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.96M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg stated it has 90 shares. Atria Invs reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $518.66 million for 9.04 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 176,400 shares to 524,091 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

