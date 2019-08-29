Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) Position; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 51.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,372 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 4,048 shares with $715,000 value, down from 8,420 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 596,528 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 25,000 shares as Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 80,000 shares with $3.86M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del (Put) now has $82.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 1.82M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc owns 611,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 39,271 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 42,496 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets holds 42,467 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 67,575 shares stake. 447,000 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 35,100 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 32,481 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amg Tru State Bank has 0.28% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 93,023 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 37,608 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 7,435 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House owns 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 30,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.04% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 10.12% above currents $52.49 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 576,650 shares to 80,000 valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 21,000 shares and now owns 17,000 shares. United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,515 are held by Chem Retail Bank. 5,225 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Company. Everence Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Asset Management holds 3,764 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Iowa Financial Bank holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,517 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,544 shares. Ci Invests has 20,339 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stifel stated it has 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brinker Cap accumulated 76,315 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 380 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 was bought by MacLennan David.

