Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $1.27 Million; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) as Stock Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 18,569 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 16,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $17.53 during the last trading session, reaching $629.83. About 348,447 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 278,339 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 24.50M shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.74 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Limited Com stated it has 10,150 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 97,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 842 shares. Sirios Capital LP holds 1.18% or 242,698 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.34% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Washington, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,096 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 56,799 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bamco Incorporated Ny has 0.2% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 92,564 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 4.88 million shares. 1,249 are held by J Goldman Limited Partnership. Hillman reported 16.34% stake. Moreover, Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 0.53% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,060 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 103,432 shares. 616 are owned by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 19,359 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). California Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 53,339 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt owns 9,188 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 23,584 shares. 429,092 are held by Jennison Associates Ltd.