Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Declined While Capital World Investors Raised by $188.82 Million Its Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,569 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 16,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $649.83. About 83,806 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 4.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69B, up from 36.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 10.72 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 4.16M shares to 37.19 million shares, valued at $854.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd Cl A by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Us Natl Bank De holds 0.05% or 419,933 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 60,373 shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc has 400 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 41,383 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Raymond James Advsr Inc accumulated 537,832 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 13,135 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.16% or 2.00M shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 199 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated reported 66 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 937 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 419 shares. Dorsey Wright stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 420 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested 0.86% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 15,719 shares. 16,829 were reported by Bender Robert Assoc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 435,697 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 196 were accumulated by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.03% or 2,228 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 400 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 248 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 33,391 shares. 10 are owned by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability.

