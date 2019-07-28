Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.87 Million as Market Value Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Has Raised by Platinum Investment Management Ltd

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.20 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55 million, up from 16.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,000 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc owns 444,434 shares. 482 are owned by Financial Mngmt Pro. Tdam Usa owns 138,139 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 977,134 shares. 23,923 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Principal Gru Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2.24 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 334,278 shares. Kistler stated it has 48 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 5.35M shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).