Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Put) (AERI) Stake by $13.89 Million; Market Value Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $21.97 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (AERI) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 479,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 524,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 552,305 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 58.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 47,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 130,506 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.81M, up from 82,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $540.91. About 87,671 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Torray Limited Company has 1.72% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 36,228 shares. Boston Family Office holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,051 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 39,603 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc reported 32,757 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 19,491 shares. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Bank invested in 1,264 shares. Vision Cap Incorporated holds 14,968 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 430,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 393,345 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.51% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,200 shares. Pacific Inv Mgmt reported 0.36% stake. 165,587 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Valmark Advisers accumulated 909 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 507,478 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $47.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 3.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,322 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams: Buy For Its Growth Rather Than Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Is Just Scratching The Surface After A 31% Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Is Unachievable After Failed Drug Launches; 70%+ Downside – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma launches early-stage study of sustained-release implant for nAMD or DME – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.40 million activity. $1.57M worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC. $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,113 are held by Putnam Llc. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Susquehanna Llp accumulated 112,470 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,198 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 29,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 57,682 shares. Crow Point Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,161 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Ameritas Prns Inc has 3,606 shares. Prelude Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 236 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 80,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 11,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.