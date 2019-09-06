Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Holding; SKINVISIBLE (SKVI) SI Decreased By 21.74%

SKINVISIBLE INC (OTCMKTS:SKVI) had a decrease of 21.74% in short interest. SKVI’s SI was 3,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.74% from 4,600 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 3 days are for SKINVISIBLE INC (OTCMKTS:SKVI)’s short sellers to cover SKVI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0912. About 2,200 shares traded or 242.68% up from the average. Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) stake by 55.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 21,000 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 17,000 shares with $2.72M value, down from 38,000 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In (Put) now has $74.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $174.08. About 288,784 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) stake by 10,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 7,650 shares and now owns 162,675 shares. Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is -1.10% below currents $174.08 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7.

