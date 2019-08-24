Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Has Increased by Knott David M

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 7,075 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,263 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Incorporated invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 18,402 shares. Da Davidson & holds 22,159 shares. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Td Asset stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 7.59M shares. Southpoint Advsr Lp has 5.96% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 4.95M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 347,055 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 16,548 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 83,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,057 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 175,500 shares to 861,720 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,955 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 134,138 shares. Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,600 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Highland Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,237 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 937,187 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 3,010 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.07% or 8,624 shares. 21,007 are owned by Spectrum Gp. Associated Banc has invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Systematic Fincl LP invested in 0.14% or 32,637 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.05% or 254,112 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications, New York-based fund reported 104,228 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.