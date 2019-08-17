Highland Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by $8.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pecaut & Company Raised Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $1.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 176,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 524,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 347,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 866,547 shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 863,270 shares stake. Sectoral Asset Management has 4.8% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 17,739 shares. Sei Invs holds 4,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C Wide Grp Inc Inc Holding A S owns 0.08% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 136,142 shares. Putnam Invs Limited reported 53,791 shares stake. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 524,091 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 38,966 shares. 17,426 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 5,575 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 82,196 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns Lp owns 74,041 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Granite Point Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,600 shares. Us Bank De has 570 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 28,770 shares to 154,569 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,632 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW).

