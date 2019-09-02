Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding by $794,565; Market Value Rose; Rbo & Co Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $412,720

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 38,815 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 56,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.15 million shares traded or 54.50% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 176,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $170.41 million for 2.70 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.