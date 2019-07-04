Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Cdk Global (Put) (CDK) Holding by $8.32 Million; Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Holding in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by $4.07 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Put) (CDK) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 143,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 223,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 662,450 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 411,276 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wesbanco National Bank reported 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. 181,788 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Davis R M Inc accumulated 2,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 656,336 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 8,613 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 9,119 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 7,577 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 71,108 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 153,370 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mngmt Inc owns 2,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 389,943 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vulcan Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vulcan Announces New Presidents For Southern & Gulf Coast And Central Divisions – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).