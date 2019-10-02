Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut E Trade Financial (Put) (ETFC) Holding by $660,000 as Shares Declined; Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Its Intrepid Potash (IPI) Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 151,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 273,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, up from 122,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.255. About 120,319 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY: LETTER FROM INTREPID ON EXTENSION OF BACKSTOP DATE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (ETFC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 4.03M shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc holds 11,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Asset Mngmt One Co holds 132,526 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 3.38 million are owned by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 423,707 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 130,026 shares in its portfolio. 29,000 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Weiss Multi holds 0.59% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 500,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 20,204 shares. Beacon Management invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 8.89 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrepid Potash: My Estimates For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intrepid Potash: Legacy Business Back To Growth And Water Sales Is Here To Stay – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrepid Potash Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CF Industries Stock Dropped 9% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.16 million shares or 0.66% less from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 95,200 shares in its portfolio. 329,738 are owned by Citadel Ltd Llc. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 63,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 179,200 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 42,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,179 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 69,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Invest Of Virginia Llc stated it has 22,000 shares. Millennium Llc holds 112,443 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 32,924 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 92,743 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 308,787 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. 55,212 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 35,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).