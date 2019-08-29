Highland Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) as Stock Declined; Emory University Lifted Holding in Retrophin (RTRX) by $389,114 as Market Value Rose

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 96,120 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 105,417 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems To Acquire Cancer Treatment Services For India Cancer Data – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Reports Acquisition of Cancer Treatment Services International for $283M; Updates FY19 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian Expands Cancer Care Solutions Portfolio with Interventional Oncology Acquisitions – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bbva Banco Frances S A (NYSE:BFR) by 71,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,800 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 2,301 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sfe Investment Counsel reported 24,302 shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 2,627 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Optimum invested in 70 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 34 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stephens Ar owns 334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 147,153 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.18% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 18,000 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Massachusetts Ser Com Ma stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 19,153 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership reported 201,077 shares. Consonance Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 5.76% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). New York-based Amer Group has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 135 shares. Ghost Tree Limited Liability Company holds 500,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 173,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% stake. Rock Springs Cap Management LP has invested 0.72% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 58,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 152,935 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 102 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 33,994 shares.