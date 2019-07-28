Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Targa Res (TRGP) as Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Parsec Financial Management Lowered Its Position by $923,760 as Share Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 28,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,569 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 183,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.35M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 11,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,279 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 228,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,859 shares to 22,537 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Sm Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 65,913 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank & Trust stated it has 232,391 shares. Noesis Mangement stated it has 12,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Nbt Bank N A New York has invested 2.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ashfield Capital Prns Lc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bartlett And Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 339,925 shares. 20,036 were accumulated by Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.66% or 177,350 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 79,309 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Services N A accumulated 3.1% or 73,812 shares. Moreover, Peoples Finance Services has 2.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reported 44,485 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.49% or 36,873 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca has 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,573 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 62,577 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 107,480 shares. Invesco Limited holds 249,046 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability owns 446,690 shares. Moreover, Field Main Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 200 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,848 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 10,746 shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,053 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,000 shares. Bard holds 0.61% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 29,127 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). California-based Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,000 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 81,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources to sell 45% stake in Bakken assets for $1.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources (TRGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources: 9.2% Yield With Capital Budget Growth Of 50% Of Market Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.