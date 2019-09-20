Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Epam Sys (EPAM) as Market Value Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Its Position by $1.26 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $186.6. About 126,263 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 18,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 65,199 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 17.76M shares traded or 73.36% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $61.11M for 42.03 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il invested in 15,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 2,765 shares. Polygon Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 5,500 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.1% or 124,837 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.07% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 94,073 shares. 18,607 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Company. 1,459 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Next Fincl Group stated it has 10 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Victory accumulated 0.09% or 271,463 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 45,924 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.1% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt by 346,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 79,683 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 118,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,213 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).