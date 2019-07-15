Highland Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); Regal Beloit Com (RBC) Holder Bessemer Group Has Decreased Its Position by $316,710 as Stock Price Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 450,677 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp Com (RBC) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,847 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151,000, down from 5,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 96,360 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 173,642 were accumulated by Basswood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 75,055 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.52 million shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 13,285 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,450 shares. Kenmare Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 27,500 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0.06% stake. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 1.35% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Ent Ser Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 40,887 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 68,113 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 0.09% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 2.47 million shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH sold $92,000 worth of stock. Theisen Randall S also sold $109,233 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 415,290 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 30,100 shares to 50,600 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ACRE) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Culp Inc (NYSE:CFI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,389 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 4,119 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited reported 1.39% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.1% or 2.92 million shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 7,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Jefferies Group Ltd Co invested in 9,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Group owns 189,665 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foster Motley reported 8,982 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 1.36 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability invested in 13,959 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). The Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $70.23 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.69% EPS growth.