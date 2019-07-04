Highland Capital Management LP Boosted Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $492,000; Equifax (EFX) Market Valuation Rose While Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed by $8.30 Billion Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44B, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 459,423 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Equifax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFX); 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Announces Shipper Of Choice Winners – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Domino’s To Expedite Pizza Delivery In Malaysia And Singapore Using Decentralized AI Service – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Western Alliance Rides Rate Increases to Success – Motley Fool” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Climbed 16.4% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH. On Tuesday, January 29 Theisen Randall S sold $109,233 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 2,370 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management holds 0.06% or 45,927 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs holds 5.66% or 786,382 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0.01% or 72,715 shares. 108 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 45,139 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 14,458 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Stifel Financial invested in 140,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Lp has 6,985 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 8 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 21,812 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,645 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 572 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,460 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 83,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 52,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 23,864 shares. Guardian holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 459,572 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 4,378 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 22,511 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.39% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 85,285 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 2,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,236 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 17,588 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 5,489 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 13,164 were accumulated by Old Natl State Bank In.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford (NYSE:REXR) by 68,000 shares to 138,000 shares, valued at $4.94 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Co by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,000 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32 million for 25.48 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax Q1 guidance trails estimates – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Equifax Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. regulators to seek damages on Equifax breach – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax to present at conferences in New York and Chicago – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Home Buying Season! Here Are 4 Ways To Boost Your Credit Before You Apply For A Mortgage – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.