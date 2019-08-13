Highland Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Exponent (EXPO) by $570,000 as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $3.51 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 9.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 27,208 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exponent (EXPO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exponent rallies 8.3% post Q2 result – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exponent Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Exponent Increases Quarterly Dividend Payment from $0.13 to $0.16 per Share and Adds $75 Million to Stock Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,944 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 921,571 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 74,137 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 301 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 37,767 shares in its portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 0% or 300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 801,264 shares. Stanley holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 14,887 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 36,986 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Lc invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Alphaone Invest Ser Lc invested in 1.06% or 30,599 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Park Avenue Secs accumulated 3,554 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Causeway Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantbot Techs LP owns 28,324 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Mngmt Corp reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 2.60 million shares stake. Welch Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,990 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Capital Management has 95,332 shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. Golub Ltd Liability Corporation owns 394,746 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Inv Inc reported 467,895 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability has 159,250 shares. The New York-based Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Financial Group Inc reported 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).