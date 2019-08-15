Highland Capital Management LP Boosted By $1.64 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Has 0.6 Sentiment

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 29.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 14,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 62,000 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 48,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc (MUH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.57, from 3.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 15 sold and decreased equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 880,543 shares, down from 2.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Cit Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:CIT) stake by 88,900 shares to 107,000 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Tru accumulated 86,140 shares. Maverick stated it has 3.49 million shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 109,175 shares. Sterling Investment Inc holds 33,492 shares. Focused Limited Liability Company has 1.18 million shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 39,165 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 4.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 292,825 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory. 25,175 were accumulated by Arga Invest Mngmt Lp. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Tru has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Washington Corporation reported 5.15% stake. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.36% above currents $133.68 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 5,604 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (MUH) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. for 323,748 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 18,387 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 39,425 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,100 shares.