Highland Capital Management Lowered Position in Bank Of America (BAC) as Share Price Rose; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased by $1.49 Million Its Holding

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 1.98M shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 159,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 573,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, down from 732,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22 million shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR, worth $51,255 on Friday, May 31. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.