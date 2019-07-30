Highland Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Company (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $293.48. About 449,052 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 19,428 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 14,216 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. York Management Advisors Ltd Co invested in 23,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 67,249 shares. Viking LP reported 2.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Copper Rock Llc accumulated 33,134 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 100 shares. 105,127 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 11,919 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 141 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 2,186 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 37,181 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 5,300 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,063 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Centene Buys Health Insurer Rival WellCare In $15B Deal – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Boeing Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing and Muilenburg: Turbulence Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest owns 1,832 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 7,445 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bartlett & Limited Co holds 9,519 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 7,175 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 60,850 shares. Johnson has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,111 shares. Fort Lp reported 5,405 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0.54% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 38,336 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 730 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.16% or 3,009 shares in its portfolio. Consulate Inc reported 0.16% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.