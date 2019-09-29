Highland Capital Management Lowered Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $966,240 as Market Valuation Rose; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 3,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,783 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, down from 47,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.36 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc Markets stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 20,590 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 19,694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Financial Counselors invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Salem Investment Counselors has 57,034 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.07% or 497,678 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Scotia Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 28,879 shares. Moreover, Reik And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,574 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 17,364 shares to 131,211 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,735 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

