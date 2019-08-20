Highland Capital Management Lifted Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Stake; Tang Capital Management Has Raised Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding By $3.88 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 41.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tang Capital Management Llc acquired 102,000 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Tang Capital Management Llc holds 349,400 shares with $13.55 million value, up from 247,400 last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $396.75M valuation. The stock increased 8.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 1.34 million shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 12/04/2018 – Puma Apologizes for Using Terms Associated With Drugs in Its Invitations; 10/04/2018 – Puma, Pillsbury and GEICO Created the Most Talkworthy Marketing Campaigns; 09/05/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 65C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 02/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – NCCN GUIDELINES INCLUDE NERLYNX IN COMBINATION WITH CAPECITABINE/ PACLITAXEL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS WITH BREAST CANCER BRAIN METASTASES; 12/04/2018 – Puma Expects 2018 Currency Adjusted Sales to Increase by 10% to 12%; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) stake by 28.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 26,250 shares as Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING)'s stock declined 11.97%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 118,721 shares with $1.44M value, up from 92,471 last quarter. Ing Groep Nv Adr now has $36.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 3.17M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 80,954 shares to 18,318 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 120,957 shares and now owns 248,567 shares. American Express (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Inc invested in 0% or 18,569 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Sarissa Cap Lp has 1.42M shares. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Proshare Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 58,534 are owned by Qs Ltd Liability Com. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 496,717 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Millennium Lc reported 1.08 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. American Century Companies has 82,166 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,854 shares. 254,738 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 73,876 shares stake. 13,683 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc.