Highland Capital Management Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $574,024; Evanson Asset Management Holding in Oneok New (OKE) Decreased by $326,853

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 2.07M shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 47,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 45,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $302.12 million for 23.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 4,127 shares to 57,827 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,925 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.