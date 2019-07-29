Highland Capital Management Lifted By $462,336 Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding; Indaba Capital Management LP Increased Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 7.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 5,504 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 76,392 shares with $6.43 million value, up from 70,888 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $137.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) stake by 59.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indaba Capital Management Lp acquired 2.59M shares as Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA)’s stock rose 8.68%. The Indaba Capital Management Lp holds 6.92 million shares with $15.56 million value, up from 4.33M last quarter. Mdc Partners Inc now has $175.44M valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 132,171 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 15,884 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 10,600 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 142,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16,713 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 500 shares. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 358,082 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bain Cap Credit LP accumulated 1.73 million shares or 5.49% of the stock. 71,481 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 241,507 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 16,094 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Redwood Ltd Liability owns 2.43 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 916,503 shares. Moreover, American Int Incorporated has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 35,621 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 23,820 shares valued at $51,689 was made by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE also bought $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $18,500 was bought by Gendel Mitchell.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 10,000 shares to 4,000 valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF) stake by 17,150 shares and now owns 13,884 shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $96 target.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $12.30M were sold by PARKER MARK G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Company reported 4,200 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 294,527 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 851,605 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co accumulated 0.48% or 60,065 shares. Patten Grp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,074 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.21% or 103,421 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ser Lc holds 3,711 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 191,155 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc owns 2,932 shares. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 1.38M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). S&Co holds 8,220 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Polen Limited stated it has 5.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).