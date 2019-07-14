Highland Capital Management Increases Holding in Micron Technology (MU); Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Stake in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) as Market Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 39,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 501,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 108,634 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 9.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SABINE AND CHARLES RIOPEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FILL VACANCIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRBK); 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Meridian Onecap Limited Partnership, Series 2016-1 Class A Notes Following The Second Global Series 2016-1 Amendment; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 30/04/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds BAT; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 46,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 137,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,785 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 62,040 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 210,211 shares. Apriem Advisors accumulated 8,889 shares. Citigroup holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1.04 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.32% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Schroder Invest Grp stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 3,129 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 0% or 141,639 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1.43% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 91,333 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 27,080 shares stake.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 10,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 159,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,054 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 7.73 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 91,890 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 17,098 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 22,865 shares. 8,914 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Ltd. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. 7,365 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 19,657 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 930,166 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0% or 77,857 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 385,898 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 657,100 shares. Castine Mngmt Lc reported 331,000 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares to 276,942 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.60 million for 15.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.