Highland Capital Management Increased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $574,024; Essex Financial Services Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Upped by $306,402

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $285.46. About 292,795 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 45,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $276.54. About 1.99 million shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares to 36,710 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 80,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,318 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VW to contribute $2.6 bln to Ford’s autonomous venture – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Brands Bolster AB InBev’s Sales, High Costs Remain Woe – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HPQ PUREVAPâ„¢ Commercial Plant Costing Indicates Significant Capex Savings Versus Conventional Plants Producing Silicon Metal – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HPQ Gen2 Testing Confirms PUREVAPâ„¢ Process Can Significantly Reduce the Cost of Making Silicon Metal by Lowering Raw Material Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese to Shut Down Mexico Facility to Reduce Fixed Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,967 shares to 110,700 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

