Highland Capital Management Increased Holding in Citigroup (C); Bloom Tree Partners Has Boosted Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Valuation Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, up from 255,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 17,102 shares to 122,698 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.61 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has 8.15 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 78,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Montgomery Investment Mgmt reported 5,442 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 2.09M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.29% or 21,680 shares. Wade G W reported 10,101 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 297,208 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 26,080 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,206 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Moreover, Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 2.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 524,700 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 703,685 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yorktown Mngmt Research holds 36,600 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.