Highland Capital Management Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 76.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 63,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 19,797 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, down from 83,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 739,485 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 8,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 125,773 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, up from 117,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $135.68 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

