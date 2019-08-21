Highland Capital Management Has Upped By $1.01 Million Its At&T (T) Stake; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered By $3.39 Million Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) stake by 62.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW)’s stock 0.00%. The Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp holds 100,000 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 269,273 last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New now has $ valuation. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR

Highland Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 32,683 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 385,126 shares with $12.08M value, up from 352,443 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 14.25M shares to 20.25M valued at $28.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) stake by 2.50 million shares and now owns 7.50 million shares. Pgim Global High Yield Fd In was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 208,066 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has 14,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 62,157 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Tower Rech (Trc) reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Com has invested 0.05% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Globeflex LP owns 15,101 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 59,453 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 217,154 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0% or 10,109 shares. D E Shaw Communication reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Sei Invests holds 0% or 3,258 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc stated it has 13,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 450,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Weight Watchers International has $47 highest and $14 lowest target. $24.67’s average target is 29.37% above currents $19.07 stock price. Weight Watchers International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Sidoti maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $47 target. UBS maintained the shares of WTW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $14 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $5 That Could Soar – Yahoo Finance” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “From WW To Dunkin’: A Look At Some Of The Biggest Corporate Name Changes – Benzinga” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Conagra, JPMorgan, L Brands, Weight Watchers And More – Yahoo Finance” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity. On Friday, March 1 GROSSMAN MINDY F bought $260,446 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 12,000 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 80,954 shares to 18,318 valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 120,957 shares and now owns 248,567 shares. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.92% above currents $34.98 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.