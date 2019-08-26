Highland Capital Management Has Upped At&T (T) Position; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 36.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10 million shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.90M shares with $121.77M value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $11.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.34 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders

Highland Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 32,683 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 385,126 shares with $12.08 million value, up from 352,443 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Wen Hldg Inc stake by 133,825 shares to 2.50M valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 236,539 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Lincoln National Corp accumulated 166,705 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 42,768 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 2,400 were reported by Qs Investors Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 3,976 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 49,292 shares. Nicholas Investment Lp, California-based fund reported 52,090 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company owns 7,060 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 0.01% or 3,785 shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 109,171 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Us Foods Holding Corp stake by 17,102 shares to 122,698 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corporation stake by 4,127 shares and now owns 57,827 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Group has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Phocas Financial holds 0.08% or 24,645 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Lc reported 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fil reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 574,198 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.34% stake. S&Co holds 0.72% or 207,307 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 2.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 21,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.04 million shares. 552,112 are owned by Gabelli Funds Lc. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd has 7.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greatmark Inv Prtn, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,180 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 70,587 shares.

