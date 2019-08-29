Highland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Keycorp (KEY) Holding by $4.59 Million; Share Value Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $2.74 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 305,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 271,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 577,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 4.05M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 1.17M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,963 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,685 are held by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 0.42% or 667,158 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested in 3.99M shares. Moreover, Regions Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 57,922 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 7,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tributary Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,781 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.84 million shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank reported 712 shares. City Com holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 20 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.71 million for 8.61 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Square competition concerns rise as key customer leaves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “A Tesla owner implanted her car’s key into her arm so that she can start her Model 3 with her body – Business Insider” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Takeaways From Bloom Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 44,238 shares to 155,719 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,433 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).