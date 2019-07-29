Highland Capital Management Has Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Fagan Associates Increased Stake by $398,295

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,469 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 10,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 531,716 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 10.07M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.71 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt In (EEM) by 7,274 shares to 45,234 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn reported 44,146 shares. 4.90 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Brighton Jones Limited Com holds 2,558 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Lc owns 8,754 shares. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 2.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Randolph stated it has 5.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company owns 2,403 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 110,779 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,606 shares. Invesco reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). United Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Northstar Gp has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beacon Mgmt Inc stated it has 240 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc has 5,925 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.