Highland Capital Management Has Raised Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $1.23 Million; Redmile Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Array Biopharma (ARRY) by $131.73 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 18,592 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 55,283 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 36,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company's stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 177,562 shares to 323,170 shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Great Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 4.34% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Perceptive Limited has invested 2.91% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Geode Capital Management reported 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 74,100 shares. Td Asset Management owns 244,761 shares. Daiwa Group has 1,388 shares. Strs Ohio holds 69,300 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The Georgia-based Voya Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).



Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp reported 282,310 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 7,483 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 108,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 909,197 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 9,368 shares. Moreover, Company Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Css Ltd Liability Company Il stated it has 8,400 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 27,606 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 47 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sasco Ct has 405,941 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 42,703 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 154,914 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 367,594 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,288 shares to 22,581 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 4,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,827 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).



Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.60 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13.