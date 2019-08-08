Highland Capital Management Has Raised Its American Electric Power (AEP) Holding; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Sellers Increased By 32.29% Their Shorts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had an increase of 32.29% in short interest. VNO’s SI was 3.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.29% from 2.63M shares previously. With 970,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s short sellers to cover VNO’s short positions. The SI to Vornado Realty Trust’s float is 2.02%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.14 million shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Highland Capital Management Llc increased American Electric Power Inc (AEP) stake by 55.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 36,500 shares as American Electric Power Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 102,380 shares with $8.57M value, up from 65,880 last quarter. American Electric Power Inc now has $45.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.86 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 250,543 shares. 2.21M are held by Invesco Limited. Mason Street Advisors Limited stated it has 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Invsts reported 1.80M shares. 16.69 million are held by Blackrock. 704,137 were reported by Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech. Dean Assocs Ltd Company holds 15,746 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 0.18% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Carroll Financial Assoc holds 19 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 177,524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 1,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 4.05 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. SunTrust maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AEP in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 92,556 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 0.17% or 119,046 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 799,449 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Etrade Limited Com has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Highlander Cap Ltd has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,220 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 1.45% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 584 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3.42M shares stake. North Star Asset stated it has 2,411 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.2% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Spectrum Mngmt Group has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,953 shares. Parametric Port Associates holds 0.12% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 29,542 shares to 153,960 valued at $29.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 41,171 shares and now owns 36,710 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was reduced too.