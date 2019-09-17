Highland Capital Management Has Raised Chevron (CVX) Stake By $1.54 Million; INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITA (IITSF) SI Decreased By 36.59%

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 12,398 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 165,019 shares with $20.54M value, up from 152,621 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $235.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.87. About 4.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) had a decrease of 36.59% in short interest. IITSF’s SI was 74.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 36.59% from 118.15M shares previously. With 11,900 avg volume, 6295 days are for INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITA (OTCMKTS:IITSF)’s short sellers to cover IITSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.354 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 40,455 shares to 143,427 valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 7,551 shares and now owns 6,200 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.1% or 7,251 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moors & Cabot holds 1.25% or 79,325 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested in 233,731 shares. Eagle Ltd Liability Company holds 93,759 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 44,123 shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Liability Co reported 25,629 shares. Mraz Amerine & stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brick And Kyle Assocs accumulated 17,734 shares. Triangle Wealth holds 1.01% or 16,132 shares. Vista Prtnrs holds 0.07% or 2,727 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,750 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ccm Inv Advisers Lc invested in 76,419 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 210,537 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.03% above currents $123.87 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report.

