Highland Capital Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 19.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 23,687 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)'s stock rose 6.75%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 143,218 shares with $8.13 million value, up from 119,531 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $35.34B valuation. The stock decreased 4.67% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 13.67M shares traded or 134.52% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

FLSMIDTH & CO A/S SHARES -B- DENMA (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) had a decrease of 3.8% in short interest. FLIDF’s SI was 169,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.8% from 176,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1696 days are for FLSMIDTH & CO A/S SHARES -B- DENMA (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)’s short sellers to cover FLIDF’s short positions. It closed at $43.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the minerals and cement industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates through Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as vertical mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and ball mills, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Another recent and important FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Flsmidth & Co. A/S 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2018.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Delta Air Lines, United Natural Foods, and Acuity Brands Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News Today: Oct. 2, 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 8,273 shares. Laurion Cap Lp owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Limited Liability reported 14,830 shares stake. Ironsides Asset Advsr owns 11,450 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 3,848 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 74,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,848 shares. 7.53 million are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aqr Ltd reported 2.08 million shares. The Washington-based Pacific Finance Gru has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 4,800 shares. Raymond James reported 1.33M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 291 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $7200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $67’s average target is 23.28% above currents $54.35 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Sap Se Spons Adr (NYSE:SAP) stake by 13,935 shares to 21,922 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 4,424 shares and now owns 9,408 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.