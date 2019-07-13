Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $404,622 as Stock Value Declined; Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $1.63 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 17,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 37,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,149 shares to 11,517 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 7,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Incorporated holds 1.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,525 shares. Bragg has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss And reported 15,000 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 27,700 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James And Assoc has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 585,912 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 305 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,428 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 7,296 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc reported 1,200 shares stake. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mairs And, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,180 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.04B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.09 million for 15.46 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares to 54,716 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).