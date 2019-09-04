Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed Position by $387,270

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 159,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 573,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, down from 732,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 39.91M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265 are held by Winch Advisory Lc. Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 56,000 shares. Weik Capital holds 0.28% or 20,905 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mai has 0.68% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,950 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 964,338 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc holds 0.01% or 48,975 shares in its portfolio. 14,547 were reported by Jacobs And Ca. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Iowa Bancorporation reported 16,535 shares. Baldwin Lc holds 22,425 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough accumulated 120,233 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Natl Company reported 0.3% stake.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,429 shares to 261,363 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 18,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt Corp invested in 91,235 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Eagle Cap Ltd Liability Company has 8.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tcw Gp accumulated 597,869 shares. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 383,483 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 2.18% or 8.87M shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 628,998 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Twin Cap holds 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 687,130 shares. Kames Public Limited Com has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis has 3.64M shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt has 127,912 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 249,865 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 233,797 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Valley Advisers holds 78,723 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,817 shares.