Highland Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Global Payments (GPN); As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut by $14.71 Million Its Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 40.93M shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 11,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 908,777 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 14,826 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $44.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 305,702 shares to 271,495 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,710 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).