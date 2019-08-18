Highland Capital Management Has Increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding By $4.27 Million; Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Sentiment Is 0.68

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 22 cut down and sold holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 7.89 million shares, up from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stake by 381.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 14,233 shares as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 17,966 shares with $5.39M value, up from 3,733 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corporation now has $106.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 50,776 shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 8.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $227.06 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,990 shares to 308,022 valued at $31.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF) stake by 17,150 shares and now owns 13,884 shares. Cigna Corporation was reduced too.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR had bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534 on Friday, August 9. $229,533 worth of stock was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.