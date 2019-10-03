Highland Capital Management Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.01 Million; Share Price Declined; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Price Rose While Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Its Stake by $371,742

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 13,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 117,748 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, up from 104,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 3.64M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 420,386 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,050 shares to 434,237 shares, valued at $58.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp Amer Sh New Adr (NYSE:SNE) by 18,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,310 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Semiconductor sales numbers, whispers out of Asia tell different tales about chip market – MarketWatch” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm: Where Is It All Headed From Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro models (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl invested in 2.67% or 957,500 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt owns 16.48 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 17,224 were reported by Smithbridge Asset Management De. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.14 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 0.67% or 12,327 shares. First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Ims Cap Management invested in 19,179 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 58,854 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co. Field And Main Bancorporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 558 shares. Boys Arnold Inc holds 19,460 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 1,120 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.55% or 264,443 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 3,110 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,599 shares to 137,191 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 400 shares. State Street stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ranger Invest LP accumulated 44 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 9,668 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 713,569 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 559,493 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 86,892 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 353,781 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 8,400 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 45,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.