Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Its American Express (AXP) Holding by $4.49 Million as Shares Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.29 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 41,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 77,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,600 shares to 38,581 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mngmt invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 1.45% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Icon Advisers reported 10,700 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 4,305 shares. L And S Advsr owns 56,478 shares. 198,232 are owned by Utd Advisers Limited Liability Com. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 1.30M shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 9,108 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.18% or 3,176 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,200 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.47% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Llc holds 14,589 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mackenzie Financial owns 5,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,899 were accumulated by Usca Ria Lc.

