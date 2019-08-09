Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $5.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Market Valuation Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Raised by $1.65 Million Its Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 262,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, up from 234,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 124,567 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 29,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 153,960 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.25 million, down from 183,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.97. About 15.86M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,149 shares to 11,517 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,385 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc reported 584,644 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp accumulated 0.01% or 25 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.26% or 38,204 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 81,471 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 725,121 shares. Hartford Financial Inc invested in 0.98% or 15,134 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.54M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hl Ser Limited Liability Com invested in 4.59% or 1.57 million shares. Loews Corporation owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,300 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 14,000 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Com reported 24,577 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Putnam Ltd Liability Company reported 6.38M shares or 2.82% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Varonis Bets on Subscriptions to Drive Long-Term Growth – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces â€œPartners in Excellenceâ€ Channel Award Winners – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Varonis to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 1,400 shares. New York-based S Squared Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.54% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 439,377 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 5,456 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp owns 21,223 shares. Management Assoc owns 5,000 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 18,645 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 2,200 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 4,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 52,495 shares to 257,307 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 39,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,292 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.